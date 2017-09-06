Swine flu toll increases to 41 in Odisha

Only in Express
With five new cases, the total number of positive cases in the state increased to 355 out of 1089 swab samples, said the Odisha health department statement.

By: PTI | Bhubaneswar | Published:September 6, 2017 4:15 pm
The death toll in the swine flu death in Odisha on Wednesday rose to 41 with one woman succumbing to H1N1 virus, official sources said. A woman from Jagatsinghpur district succumbed to the disease at the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack this morning while two men had died of swine flu at separate private hospitals in the state capital on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday five persons tested positive for H1N1 out of 30 swab samples tested at the Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC). With five new cases, the total number of positive cases in the state increased to 355 out of 1089 swab samples, a health department statement said.

Earlier, the state government had issued guidelines to both government and private hospitals for the treatment of swine flu patients.

