Swine flu death toll in Kota zone rises to 11

Seven fresh cases of swine flu, five from Kota district, one each from Bundi and Baran districts, were reported today, he said.

The death toll due to swine flu today rose to 11 in Kota zone with the test report of a person, who died on August 28 at a hospital here, turned out to be positive. The test report of Kamlesh Kanwar (45), a resident of Hindoli town of Bundi district, confirmed that she had swine flu, Entomologist at district medical and health department, Kota, D P Choudhary said. A total of 138 patients have so far been tested positive with H1N1 virus till today in the zone while 271 patients were tested positive for dengue, he said.

Eleven people have died of swine flu and dengue has claimed 1 life since January. Four districts including Kota, Bundi, Jhalawar and Baran fall under Kota zone, Choudhary said.

Meanwhile, 22 persons, including one from Bundi and twofrom Baran districts have been tested positive for Dengue, he said. As many as 271 persons have been tested positive for dengue in Kota zone with one death due to the disease reported so far, Choudhary said.

