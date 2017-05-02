Swine flu claims 22 lives in Telangana since August last year

As many as 10,232 samples have been tested since August 1 and 1,446 of them tested positive for H1N1 virus, government said in a bulletin on swine flu. (Representational Image) As many as 10,232 samples have been tested since August 1 and 1,446 of them tested positive for H1N1 virus, government said in a bulletin on swine flu. (Representational Image)

Twenty-two people have lost their lives in Telangana due to swine flu and related complications since August last year, the government said on Tuesday.

The death toll is till May 1.

As many as 10,232 samples have been tested since August 1 and 1,446 of them tested positive for the H1N1 virus, the government said in a bulletin on swine flu.

It said 35 samples were tested on Monday and four of them were positive. No deaths were reported on Monday.

Adequate stock of testing kits and medicines were available at different hospitals in the state, the bulletin added.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now