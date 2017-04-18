Swine flu claims 22 lives in Telangana since August

Twenty two people lost their lives due to swine flu and related complications in Telangana till date since August last year, a state government bulletin on H1N1 said here today. As many as 9,614 samples had been tested since August last year to April 17 and 1,370 of them were found positive for the virus, it said.

The bulletin said 10 among 51 cases tested yesterday have been found positive for swine flu. No death was reported on Monday.

Sufficient stock of medicines and testing kits were available at different hospitals in the state, the bulletin added.

