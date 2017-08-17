Swine flu claims 15 lives in Punjab

The health minister also said that patients often indulge in self-medication and do not report to hospitals well in time due to which the chances of complication increase. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/File) The health minister also said that patients often indulge in self-medication and do not report to hospitals well in time due to which the chances of complication increase. (Source: Express Photo by Praveen Khanna/File)

Fifteen persons died due to swine flu in Punjab this summer season, the state’s Health and Family Welfare minister Brahm Mohindra said on Thursday. At least 278 suspected cases of swine flu were reported across the state this summer season and out of these 75 cases were found positive, he said.

Out of these, 15 cases resulted in the death of the patient, he said.

The state government has directed all the civil surgeons to establish ‘flu corners’ in the government hospitals in the state so that patients having cough, cold or fever can immediately report at this dedicated place, he said.

The health minister also said that patients often indulge in self-medication and do not report to hospitals well in time due to which the chances of complication increase.

Mohindra said that his department had identified 277 isolation beds in government medical colleges, district and sub divisional hospitals across the state while 268 beds had been identified in private hospitals.

A designated nodal officer would be deputed to assure immediate health facilities to suspected swine flu patients in every district while Rapid Response Teams (RRTs) have been constituted for quick action.

He said that ‘swine flu’ is an infection in which the virus spreads from one person to another through sneezing, coughing or the use of unclean handkerchiefs etc.

“Whenever a case of Swine flu is reported, drugs are provided free of cost to the patient as well as the contacts of the patient,” he said.

A team of the department visits the area from which the patient belongs for the screening of other cases, he said.

He said that tests and treatment are also provided free of cost.

The health minister said that the Virology Lab at PGI, Chandigarh, has been identified as the nodal lab for the state. Samples for testing would be collected and transported to PGI, he said. Samples can also be sent for testing to GMC Amritsar and GMC Patiala, he added.

