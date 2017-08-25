Swine flu claimes one more life in Odisha, toll mounts to 24

One more person succumbed to swine flu at the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack taking the death toll in the disease to 24 in Odisha, a health official said today. A resident of Jajpur district was admitted to the SCB Medical College Hospital in Cuttack on August 14 due to high fever and died last night.

This was the eighth death at the hospital this year due to swine flu, he said. Of the 43 swab samples, 12 tested positive on Thursday. So far, 259 people have tested positive for the H1N1 virus, he said.

The state’s health and family welfare department had earlier issued guidelines for private and government hospitals for treatment of patients hit by H1N1 virus.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App