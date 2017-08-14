Swine flu: 11 deaths in one day, toll crosses 200 mark in Gujarat

Out of the 1,700 plus people who have been infected with the virus 640 have been have been cured, 913 are still under treatment while 201 have died, a health bulletin issued by the government said. (File) Out of the 1,700 plus people who have been infected with the virus 640 have been have been cured, 913 are still under treatment while 201 have died, a health bulletin issued by the government said. (File)

Eleven people died due to swine flu in Gujarat on Monday taking the death toll to 201 since January this year. 1,754 patients infected with the H1N1 virus have been admitted in various hospitals across the state. Out of them, 640 have been have been cured, 913 are still under treatment while 201 have died, a health bulletin issued by the government said.

Today 11 persons infected with the virus died. While two deaths each were reported in Junagadh and Rajkot city, one death each was reported in Ahmedabad city, Vadodara city, and Gandhinagar, Surendranagar, Kutch, Rajkot and Ahmedabad districts, the bulletin said.

It said 145 new cases of swine flu were registered today in the state, including 51 in Ahmedabad city, 32 in Vadodara, nine each in Surat and Gandhinagar, five in Panchamahal district and four each in Bharuch, Anand and Bhavnagar districts.

While three cases each were reported from Jamnagar city, and Mehsana and Surat districts, two cases each from Rajkot city, and Vadodara, Sabarkantha, Surendranagar and Banaskantha districts. One case each is reported from Kutch, Rajkot, Junagad, Ahmedabad, Amreli, Kheda, and Chhotaudepur districts, besides from Bhavnagar city.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani held a meeting with senior government officials to review the swine flu situation.

The government announced that 17,000 teams had launched an intense door-to-door surveillance across the state with ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activists) and Anganwadi workers as well as with malarial surveillance squads.

Around 40,000 Anganwadi workers, over 5,000 MBBS doctors, and 3,000 AYUSH doctors are part of these teams, an official release said.

