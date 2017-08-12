Swimmer feared drowned in Kolkata pool

Sources said Kajal Dutta, a retired government employee, went for swimming in the pool at a local club at around 7 am which is his everyday routine. But, when he didn’t come out, club members started looking for him. (Representational image) Sources said Kajal Dutta, a retired government employee, went for swimming in the pool at a local club at around 7 am which is his everyday routine. But, when he didn’t come out, club members started looking for him. (Representational image)

A 67-year-old trained swimmer and instructor is feared drowned in a pool in Kolkata’s College Square area on Friday. Sources said Kajal Dutta, a retired government employee, went for swimming in the pool at a local club at around 7 am which is his everyday routine. But, when he didn’t come out, club members started looking for him.

At around 10 am, police were called. Later, disaster management officials were also informed for rescue operation, which is ongoing. Dutta’s towel and other stuff were found in the washroom of the club.

“Dutta has been a trained swimmer and swimming instructor of Bowbazar Byam Samiti. He is yet to be traced,” said a police officer. Sources in the police said the club members started looking for him at around 8.30 am. Club members had seen Dutta getting into the pool, but no one saw him coming out, they added.

Police sources said that Dutta had been swimming for more than 30 years. Last year, a 22-year-old Calcutta University student, Sangita Das, had drowned in the Hedua pool. Four people were arrested in the case, which had raised questions on the precautionary measures taken by clubs that allow people to learn and practise swimming in their pools.

