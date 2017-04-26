Sweden ready to share green city experience, technology

Eva Svedling at the Welingkar Institute of Management in Matunga. Amit Chakravarty Eva Svedling at the Welingkar Institute of Management in Matunga. Amit Chakravarty

ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION was at the heart of a meeting between the Maharashtra state and Swedish Deputy Minister of Environment and Climate Change Eva Svedling on Tuesday. Efficient waste management systems and cleaner transport facilities were the top agenda, said Svedling who engaged in a policy dialogue with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Environment Minister Ramdas Kadam.

Sweden, a global leader in sustainable development, is intent on sharing its experience as well as technology with Maharashtra, said Svedling, who was in Mumbai to discuss climate policy and potential collaboration with the state on climate change and sustainable environmental solutions. She said that Sweden has vast experience in the fields of waste management and adapting to renewable energy.

“Through this visit we will share our experiences with Maharashtra and engage in policy dialogue,” said Svedling.

“Sweden and Swedish businesses are ready to work with India on the important transformation taking place, when it comes to smart and healthy cities, renewable energy and more,” said Svedling adding that Swedish companies offer attractive solutions in smart energy, urban transportation, waste management and air quality.

According to the minister, cleaner transport system was one of the biggest challenges for both the countries. She emphasised on the importance of a policy framework dedicated to sustainable development in line with Sweden’s new climate law. The Scandinavian country has introduced a new climate law which aims at attaining a goal of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and a 70 percent cut to emissions in the domestic transport sector by 2030.

While speaking of technology exchange, Svedling said that Sweden had excelled in the field of renewable energy with the country now generating around 80 percent of its energy through renewable resources. Sweden’s waste-to-energy model and its increased dependency on hydroelectric energy are some of the things that India could adopt, she said.

During her one-day visit, Svedling visited the Deonar dumping yard to ‘understand the collaboration potential’ in Maharashtra.

