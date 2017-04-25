Sweden keen to collaborating with Maharashtra govt on climate issues

Swedish deputy minister on climate Eva Svedling. (Source: Swedish govt website/government.se/government-of-sweden) Swedish deputy minister on climate Eva Svedling. (Source: Swedish govt website/government.se/government-of-sweden)

Sweden is keen to collaborate with Maharashtra on waste management, smart cities, and renewable energy.

“I exchanged views with both the governments at the centre and in the state on global climate change efforts, ongoing international negotiations and the potential for bilateral cooperation,” visiting Swedish deputy minister on climate Eva Svedling said in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The minister met chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and the state environment minister Ramdas Kadam and discussed collaboration on climate change and sustainability solutions.

“Sweden and our business are ready to work with India on the important transformation taking place, when it comes to smart and healthy cities, renewable energy and more,” she told reporters here after addressing the students of the Welingkar Institute of Communication.

Swedish companies have advanced solutions for smart energy, urban transportation, waste management and air quality, she stressed. There are over a 100 Swedish companies operating in the state which could support the clean agenda. These companies employ over 1.8 lakh directly, and 1.3 million people indirectly, she said.

Her visit is a follow-up to the joint statement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Swedish counterpart Stefan Lofven during his state visit to India last year.

“I have learnt and seen first-hand the potential and opportunities as well as the challenges faced by India, Maharashtra and Mumbai, in relation to climate change and sustainability. Climate change is a top priority for our government,” Svedling said.

She also visited the dumping grounds at Govandi earlier in the day and took a ride on the Volvo hybrid city bus which is operating in Navi-Mumbai, which saves fuel up to 40 per cent in real operating conditions.

Sweden has long-term goals of reducing emissions by 70 per cent by 2030 from the 2010 levels, as well as becoming the first fossil fuel-free country by 2040, with net zero carbon dioxide emissions by 2045.

