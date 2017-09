The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers of the Narendra Modi government will take place at 10.30 am tomorrow, President Ram Nath Kovind said today. The swearing-in ceremony of new ministers of the Narendra Modi government will take place at 10.30 am tomorrow, President Ram Nath Kovind said today.

“Swearing-in ceremony of new ministers of the Union government will take place at 10.30 am on Sunday, September 3, at Rashtrapati Bhavan,” Kovind said in a tweet.

