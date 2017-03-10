Swaziland King on second India visit in 2 years

President Pranab Mukherjee, right shakes hands with King Mswati-III, Kingdom of Swaziland, at the 12th CII-Exim Bank Conclave on ‘India Africa Project Parternship’, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) President Pranab Mukherjee, right shakes hands with King Mswati-III, Kingdom of Swaziland, at the 12th CII-Exim Bank Conclave on ‘India Africa Project Parternship’, in New Delhi on Thursday. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)

With a 70-member delegation, Swaziland King Mswati III arrived in India on Thursday for his second visit in two years. But this time, it is strictly business and he is accompanied by ministers of foreign affairs, trade, economic planning, health and agriculture.

Unlike last time, when he reportedly visited India with 15 wives, 30 children and 100 servants to attend the India-Africa forum summit in October 2015, he is accompanied by one of his wives and a child on this trip, said sources.

Mswati III is the current King of Swaziland and head of the Swazi Royal Family. He was born to Ntfombi Tfwala, the youngest of his father King Sobhuza II’s 125 queens. He is one of the world’s wealthiest rulers, according to the list published by Forbes in 2009. He owns 62 luxury automobiles, including a five-million-dollar car Malbec.

Besides attending official meetings in Delhi, the Swaziland King will be travelling to Anand in Gujarat on this visit to learn about animal husbandry and dairy farming practices. He is also scheduled to travel to Rajasthan and Gurgaon. He is likely to call on President Pranab Mukherjee Friday.

The Swaziland King is also likely to participate in Holi festivities during his visit.

A government official said, “He wants India’s help to set up a science park in Swaziland… He also wants to introduce skill development for the youngsters. He also wants help on renewable energy, since there is shortage of power and regular droughts there.”

“India is ready to provide any assistance,” the official said, adding that the Mswati III has pledged his country’s support to India’s bid for permanent membership at the UN Security Council.