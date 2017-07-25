Swaraj misled House, says Cong & plans breach of privilege motion

Sources said former Punjab Congress chief Partap Singh Bajwa was to give the notice on Monday, but his party asked him to wait for the External Affairs Minister’s statement. Sources said former Punjab Congress chief Partap Singh Bajwa was to give the notice on Monday, but his party asked him to wait for the External Affairs Minister’s statement.

The Congress is gearing up to give a notice to the government for bringing a breach of privilege motion against External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj for “misleading Parliament” on the missing Indians.

Sources said former Punjab Congress chief Partap Singh Bajwa was to give the notice on Monday, but his party asked him to wait for the External Affairs Minister’s statement. She had a meeting with her Iraqi counterpart Ibrahim Al-Eshaiker Al-Jaafari who is on a visit to India.

Bajwa said the Iraqi minister’s comments show that the government had misled the House.

He said Swaraj lied to the Lok Sabha. He said the government initially said the Indians were in Mosul. Once Mosul was captured, it claimed the Indians were in a jail in Badush. But a media report from Badush said the jail is abandoned now, he said.

