Swaraj India appoints new president of Delhi unit

The Yogendra Yadav-led Swaraj India on Tuesday said it was restructuring the organisation and announced appointing national spokesperson Anupam as the president of its Delhi unit. Yadav also announced that ‘Swaraj Kendras’, the party’s basic unit in all the 70 assembly constituencies of Delhi, will have ‘Swaraj coordinators’. These centres will be active in every ward of Delhi and raise issues concerning people. Former AAP MLA Veena Anand and Col. (retd) P K Ahlawat will be the vice-presidents of its Delhi unit.

Formed in October last year, Swaraj India contested the civic body polls in Delhi in April, but fared poorly.

