Swaraj India announces campaign for Delhi municipal polls

Yogendra Yadav-led Swaraj India party Saturday announced a month-long campaign for the upcoming high-stakes municipal poll in the national capital. Addressing a press conference here, Yadav said party volunteers will establish contact with nearly 10 lakh households under the ‘Jawab Do, Hisaab Do’ campaign and attempt to understand their civic-related grievances.

The campaign will culminate into a rally at the Ramlila Maidan on February 12, he said. Yadav, who was expelled along with noted lawyer Prashant Bhushan from Aam Aadmi Party in 2015, also released a public survey done by Swaraj India on the performance of the Delhi government and the city’s civic bodies.

As per the survey, nearly 60 per cent of those interviewed were dissatisfied with the performance of the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation, while 36 per cent were of opinion that the Delhi government was “using LG as an excuse for its inaction”, Yadav claimed.

The survey found out that 62 per cent of people were satisfied with the Central government, while an overwhelming 55 per cent were dissatisfied with the functioning of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), he said.

It also claimed that only 37 per cent of people were aware of their respective MCD. 50 per cent of people were dissatisfied with the performance of their councillors and the figure was 56 per cent in case of MLAs.

The Swaraj India leader said a total of 1,202 people were interviewed for the survey.

“Delhi has a three-tier system of governance involving the Centre, the Delhi government and the MCD. The LG was busy pleasing the PMO while the Aam Aadmi Party’s focus is on Punjab, Goa and Gujarat, thus ignoring governance in Delhi and the MCD’s mismanagement is a well known fact,” Yadav alleged.

Swaraj India, which was formed on October 2 last year, by Yadav and Bhushan had announced that it will contest all 272 seats in the MCD polls.

The three civic bodies, North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) and East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) constitute 272 seats, with NDMC and SDMC accounting for 104 seats each while 64 seats fall under EDMC.