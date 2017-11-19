Swaraj condoles death of ex-Nepal PM Prachanda’s son

Top Stories
By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:November 19, 2017 3:42 pm
Sushma Swaraj, Prakash Dahal, former nepal pm 'Prachanda', ex-nepal pm son death, indian express news “We are sorry to know about the sudden demise of Prakash Dahal, son of Shri Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, former prime minister of Nepal. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” Swaraj said. (File)

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today condoled the death of Prakash Dahal, son of former Nepalese Prime Minister and leader of Communist Party of Nepal ‘Prachanda’.

“We are sorry to know about the sudden demise of Prakash Dahal, son of Shri Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’, former prime minister of Nepal. Our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family,” Swaraj said.

Prachanda’s only son, Prakash Dahal, died today due to heart failure. Prakash, who was in his mid-thirties, was rushed to the Thapathali-based Norvic International Hospital early this morning, where he was pronounced dead.

