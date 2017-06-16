Swami’s lawyer says Kerala woman retracted rape charge and attack claim

The swami was attacked on May 20 when he went to the woman’s house.The advocate submitted the victim’s statement in court on Thursday. The swami was attacked on May 20 when he went to the woman’s house.The advocate submitted the victim’s statement in court on Thursday.

The Kerala woman who had allegedly severed the penis of a swami last month and accused him of repeatedly raping her seems to have retracted her claim and said she did not attack him. The law student purportedly made a statement that was produced in court by the counsel of the accused Swami Gangesanantha Teerthapadar, who has been associated with Panmana Ashram in Kollam. The statement was produced to request bail for the swami.

The swami was attacked on May 20 when he went to the woman’s house.The advocate submitted the victim’s statement in court on Thursday. The woman said she hadn’t cut off the penis of the swami. It was committed by her friend Ayyappadas and his friends, she said.

“ Swamiji loved and cared for me like a kid and I too loved him back. He had motivated me to join the LLB course and helped me throughout the course. The allegation that the swami had sexually harassed me is false. He hadn’t raped me when I was a minor nor even after I turned an adult,” said her statement.

She said Ayyappadas thought the swami was looting her parents’ money.

She said that it was Ayyappadas who attacked the swami and after hearing the cry of the swami, she went out to the house of a police officer as suggested by Ayyappadas. As there was no response from the house of the officer, she called a local police station.

She alleged that her statement was fabricated by police officers and she had to only comply with their version of the incident.

It may be recalled that the woman had told the police that she had cut the genitals of the swami in self-defence. She had alleged that the swami had been sexually exploiting her from her childhood.

The police have charged the swami with rape and under various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App