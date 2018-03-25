Swaminathan satisfied at Haryana’s efforts to implement report: ML Khattar

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Files) Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar (Files)

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Saturday accused the Opposition parties of “misguiding farmers on the issue of Swaminathan Commission report” and claimed his government had implemented maximum recommendations of the report in the interest of the farming community. “So much so, even Mr Swaminathan has expressed satisfaction over the efforts made by the state government to implement the recommendations of his report,” Khattar said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 3rd Agri Leadership Summit-2018 in Rohtak Saturday.

He said former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda remained chairman of the working group of Chief Ministers on Agriculture Production but did nothing to implement the Swaminathan Report.

Khattar said the farmers in Haryana were in a better position compared to other states. The state government implemented the Bhavantar Bharpayi Yojna to compensate farmers in case they face losses on the basis of prices. The government has constituted a separate Kisan Kalyan Pradhikaran. “In case the farmers suffer any loss, it would be compensated by this Pradhikaran,” Khattar said.

