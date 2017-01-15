Latest News
  • Swami Om lodges police complaint alleging he was assaulted at news show

Swami Om lodges police complaint alleging he was assaulted at news show

During the show, some public members objected to his comments and allegedly manhandled and assaulted him, police official said.

By: PTI | Noida | Published:January 15, 2017 1:40 am
Bigg boss 10, swami om bigg boss, swami om fights in bigg boss, swami om crossed limits, swami om pee, swami om bani mother, swami om rohan parents, swami om monalisa, swami om lopamudra, swami om deepika padukone, swami om disgusting acts, swami om disgust, swami om shameful acts, swami om dirty acts, swami om news, swami om updates, bigg boss 10 news, bigg boss 10 updates, television news, television updates, indian express news, indian express Former Big Boss contestant Swami Om.

Swami Om, a contestant of reality TV show ‘Big Boss’, has lodged a police complaint alleging he was assaulted at news channel’s programme by the participating public and was also getting threat calls from underworld. Last evening, Om had participated in a program at a news channel. During the show, some public members objected to his comments and allegedly manhandled and assaulted him, ASP Gaurav Grover said.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Swami Om has given a written complaint regarding the same. The complaint has been updated in general diary, the ASP said. “Through CCTV footage we will investigate and ascertain the facts. He also alleged that before coming to the channel he had received threat calls from the underworld,” Grover said.

“We have asked the channel to provide CCTV footage,” he said. A controversial contestant, Swami Om, was evicted from ‘Bigg Boss 10’ following his indecent behaviour.

Best of Express

Must Read

Jan 14: Latest News