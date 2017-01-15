Swami Om lodges police complaint alleging he was assaulted at news show

Former Big Boss contestant Swami Om. Former Big Boss contestant Swami Om.

Swami Om, a contestant of reality TV show ‘Big Boss’, has lodged a police complaint alleging he was assaulted at news channel’s programme by the participating public and was also getting threat calls from underworld. Last evening, Om had participated in a program at a news channel. During the show, some public members objected to his comments and allegedly manhandled and assaulted him, ASP Gaurav Grover said.

Swami Om has given a written complaint regarding the same. The complaint has been updated in general diary, the ASP said. “Through CCTV footage we will investigate and ascertain the facts. He also alleged that before coming to the channel he had received threat calls from the underworld,” Grover said.

“We have asked the channel to provide CCTV footage,” he said. A controversial contestant, Swami Om, was evicted from ‘Bigg Boss 10’ following his indecent behaviour.