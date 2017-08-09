Controversial godman Swami Om arrested by Delhi Police

Swami Om was earlier declared as a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court. Last year, the court issued non-bailable warrants against Swami Om for allegedly breaking and entering a cycle shop owned by his brother Pramod Jha. Swami Om was earlier declared as a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court. Last year, the court issued non-bailable warrants against Swami Om for allegedly breaking and entering a cycle shop owned by his brother Pramod Jha.

Self-proclaimed godman Swami Om was arrested by a team of Delhi Police on Wednesday in connection with a 2008 case. He was picked up from his residence in Bhajapura by the Inter State Cell unit of Crime Branch.

He was earlier declared as a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court. Last year, the court issued non-bailable warrant against Swami Om for allegedly breaking and entering a cycle shop owned by his brother Pramod Jha. He was accused of stealing 11 bicycles, a few spare parts and the sale deed of Jha’s house.

The controversial godman rose to fame for his appearance in Bigg Boss season 10.

More details are awaited.

