Controversial godman Swami Om arrested by Delhi Police

Self-proclaimed godman Swami Om was arrested by a team of Delhi Police on Wednesday in connection with a 2008 case. He was picked up from his residence in Bhajapura by the Inter State Cell unit of Crime Branch.
He was earlier declared as a proclaimed offender by a Delhi court. Last year, the court issued non-bailable warrant against Swami Om for allegedly breaking and entering a cycle shop owned by his brother Pramod Jha. He was accused of stealing 11 bicycles, a few spare parts and the sale deed of Jha’s house.
The controversial godman rose to fame for his appearance in Bigg Boss season 10.
#JustIn: first footage of #Swamiom..In Police custody.. @IndianExpress pic.twitter.com/6P57ZRuXXu
— Mahender Singh (@mahendermanral) August 9, 2017
More details are awaited.
