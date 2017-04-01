Swami Aseemanand released from Hyderabad jail

Swami Aseemanand (File) Swami Aseemanand (File)

Swami Aseemanand, the main accused in the Mecca Masjid blast case who was granted bail on March 23, walked out of Chanchalguda Jail on Friday evening and left in a car. Aseemanand was released from Chanchalguda Jail after formalities of his bail on March 23, including surrendering his passport, an undertaking not to leave Hyderabad without the court’s permission and giving a surety of Rs 1 lakh, were fulfilled.

His Hyderabad-based lawyer Anthony Reddy said Aseemanand walked out of jail at 5 pm and was whisked away in a car by one person who had come to receive him. Reddy said Aseemanand seemed to know that person and went away in the vehicle. “I do not know with whom Aseemanand went. He did not inform me,’’ Reddy said.

“He was released on bail today and he is free to go anywhere he wishes. He is supposed to appear again in the NIA court here on April 13 in connection with the Mecca MAsjid case and he has assured me that he would be back on that day,” Aseemanand’s lawyer added.

After coming to know that he had walked out of jail and was picked up by someone, Hyderabad police launched an exercise to find out where Aseemanand had gone. Cops denied they were approached by Haryana Police to take him into custody to take him to Panchkula where he was due to be produced in the Samjautha Express blast case.

“We only know that he was taken in a vehicle as soon as he walked out of jail. We have the registration number of the vehicle and CCTV footage of a few places,” an officer said. “We are trying to ascertain where he was taken and whether he is staying overnight in the city or is being taken by investigation authorities of other cases in which he is allegedly involved in. Investigation is still on,” the officer added.

