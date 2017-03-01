Latest news
Swadheen Kshatriya sworn-in as RTS Chief Commissioner 

He retired as Chief Secretary of Maharashtra on Tuesday. Senior IAS officer Sumit Mullick has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Maharashtra.

By: PTI | Mumbai | Published:March 1, 2017 5:11 pm
Swadheen Kshatriya sworn-in as the Right to Services(RTS) Chief Commissioner.

Former Chief Secretary of Maharashtra Swadheen Kshatriya on Wednesday was sworn-in as the state’s first Right to Services (RTS) Chief Commissioner. Lokayukta Justice (retd) M L Tahiliani administered the oath of office to Kshatriya at Sahyadri state guest house in Mumbai. State Chief Information Commissioner Ratnakar Gaikwad, former CIC Suresh Joshi and some of the state’s top bureaucrats were present on the occasion. Kshatriya’s tenure will be of five years. He retired as Chief Secretary of Maharashtra on Tuesday. Senior IAS officer Sumit Mullick has been appointed as the new Chief Secretary of Maharashtra.

