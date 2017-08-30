Swachhta Pakhwada to mark Teachers’ Day: Schools upset as MHRD’s order finds no mention on menstrual hygiene

Schools have also been ordered to organise a painting contest on cleanliness for not only children, but also for parents and teachers. Express photo Schools have also been ordered to organise a painting contest on cleanliness for not only children, but also for parents and teachers. Express photo

Following the orders issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD) to ‘spread the message of Swachhta on a massive scale on Teacher’s Day’, the Punjab education department has issued a detailed list of activities to be undertaken by schools from September 1 to 15 under ‘Swachhta Pakhwada’. However, even as the list of activities to be carried out during the 15 days covers almost every aspect from toilet usage to handwash and green school drive, the orders nowhere specifically mentions any activity related to menstrual hygiene among the girls. Also, there is lack of clarity on how ‘usage and cleanliness of toilets’ have to be implemented.

Issued by the Director General School Education(DGSE), the order dated August 29, states that on September 9, schools have to observe ‘Toilet Awareness Day’ wherein students need to be made aware about right usage of toilets, maintaining hygiene while using them, reducing wastage of water and proper handwash.

Apart from that, on September 5, schools have to observe it as ‘Swachhta Participation Day’ which should include a competition at block/district/cluster level on cleanliness of toilets in schools and surrounding areas. Skit, debate, poetry, essay and quiz on cleanliness should also be organised. Schools have also been ordered to organise a painting contest on cleanliness for not only children also for parents and teachers.

However, the schools have expressed their unhappiness as the entire schedule has no mention of spreading awareness on menstrual hygiene among girls. A principal from a senior secondary school in Ludhiana said, “Girls still dispose sanitary napkins in toilets or flush them. They are not habitual of disposing them in bins. Swachhta Pakhwada is a good initiative but it should have also specifically focused or dedicated a day to menstrual hygiene. We are regularly counselling girls on this subject in our school but not all schools do so.”

Similarly, another teacher handling adolescent education subject in her school said, “The problem is more in schools which are co-ed and there is only one toilet. Girls dispose napkins in flush which creates embarrassment for boys as well. We are telling them the proper way to dispose napkins and maintain personal hygiene. Maybe, the government did not mention it specifically because it is still a taboo to discuss this matter publicly.”

“We cannot blame the girls, teachers or parents for not talking about menstrual hygiene openly when the government itself is hesitant to mention it. Out of the 15 days dedicated to cleanliness and hygiene, not a single day has been marked mentioning menstrual hygiene. This is sheer ignorance and shows that government itself is hesitant to talk about it and is unaware of ground realities. Menstrual hygiene and disposal of napkins is still one of the biggest issue we face. Despite counselling, girls prefer using cloth and throwing them in the toilet,” said a principal.

Schools, where posts of sweepers are lying vacant, are also in a fix on how students will be educated about cleaning toilets. “Our science teacher and students from our own cleanliness club will be leading the activity and tell students about usage of disinfectants, liquid soaps among others, but since we do not have a sweeper, there will be no demonstration showing how to clean a toilet. We cannot let teachers or children clean toilets as it can create an issue,” said a principal.

Prashant Goyal, DGSE Punjab and Krishan Kumar, secretary education did not respond to the calls or messages. However, a spokesperson from education department said, “We shall provide detailed instructions regarding the activities on August 31.”

