Swachhta hi Sewa: Ministers hit the roads

WITH THE central government observing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 67th birthday as Sewa Diwas, Union ministers on Sunday participated in the ‘Swachhta hi Sewa’ campaign, underscoring the government’s commitment towards a “clean, healthy and strong” India. Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam took part in the campaign in Delhi and the National Capital Region.

Sitharaman, who attended a programme organised at Delhi Cantonment, said her ministry will carry out a drive to remove garbage from high-altitude areas and glaciers. “(If) we can send Mangalyaan to Mars and provide services to the world through our IT sector then why cannot we keep our environment clean?” “The function began with an oath-taking ceremony administered to all the attendees, including senior officials from the Army and Ministry of Defence,”said a statement.

According to an official statement, Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who participated in the campaign and wielded a broom at Sarojini Nagar Market area, expressed “serious concerns” over the garbage crisis in Delhi. According to the minister, solid waste management would be the “real challenge” to achieve the target in the cleanliness mission.

Tourism Minister Alphons Kannanthanam participated in the campaign at India Gate. He said the cleanliness campaign would be popularised at 15 places by roping in celebrities. According to the official statement, the ministry has prepared an Action Plan for launching the campaign at important tourist sites. Minister of State for Culture Mahesh Sharma took part in similar programmes in Noida, where he was joined by Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla. The Ministry of Culture, in a statement, said, “He (Sharma) encouraged citizens to participate in ‘Swachhta hi Sewa’ campaign…”

