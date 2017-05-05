Swachh survey: Bulk of scores from urban bodies rating themselves

Ministry of Urban Development had stated on May 2 that 83 percent of the respondents considered that their localities have seen progress in terms of cleanliness over the last year. (Source: File) Ministry of Urban Development had stated on May 2 that 83 percent of the respondents considered that their localities have seen progress in terms of cleanliness over the last year. (Source: File)

The Swachh Survekshan-2017 rankings, covering 434 cities and accounting for 60% of India’s urban population, have given the maximum weightage to self-declaration and documentation by the urban local bodies.

Of the total score of 2,000 for any city, the self-declaration component accounted for 900, or 45 per cent, while independent assessment accounted for 25 per cent and citizens’ feedback for 30 per cent. The survey was conducted by Quality Council of India, with 421 assessors on the field and a central team of 55 others, over a period of two months beginning January.

The higher weightage to self-declaration swung the rank for several cities. Mysuru, the number one city in 2014 and 2016 among 476 and 73 cities respectively, is number five this time although it topped the independent observation component with 460/500. Indore topped on account of its self-declaration score of 875 (Mysuru 833) and citizens’ feedback score of 496 (Mysuru 449).

The self-declaration component includes the local body’s claims as well as documents to substantiate these, about its performance on, say, garbage collection or waste processing, campaigns for behavioural change or ensuring an open-defecation-free-city

“Each urban local body had to submit documents to prove their performances on 33 such aspects listed by us. One senior assessor went to the municipal office to verify the documents while two junior assessors visited random areas for a fact check,” said a QCI official, adding the entire process was completed for all 434 cities within 35 days.

The 500 marks for QCI’s independent assessment covered sample residential, commercial areas, bulk waste generators such as hotels and markets as well as community and public toilets. The 600 marks for citizens’ feedback involved six questions through calls, social media and the Swachhta app.

The urban development ministry has claimed that over 80 per cent of the respondents said they think their city is much cleaner and has better sanitation infrastructure and services, as compared to last year. The survey claims to have received feedback from 37 lakh citizens; after weeding out all duplication the number came down to 18 lakh responses. “Visakhapatnam, which ranks at number three, managed to get the most responses from a total of 1 lakh citizens,” said a QCI official.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now