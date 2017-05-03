Swachh Survekshan: 83% people find their areas cleaner, says govt

Photo for representational purpose. Photo for representational purpose.

The Ministry of Urban Development has claimed that more than 80 per cent of the 18 lakh people surveyed across 434 towns and cities have given a thumbs up to the impact of the Swachh Bharat Mission on ground. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the ministry claimed that in its Swachh Survekshan 2017, 83 per cent respondents said their areas were cleaner than the previous year, 82 per cent found an improvement in sanitation infrastructure and garbage collection, while 80 per cent respondents said they had better access to community and public toilets. The ministry, however, has not yet released the report of the survey conducted for it by the Quality Council of India.

The survey, the ministry claims, shows that that 75 per cent residential areas in 404 cities and towns are substantially cleaner and 75 per cent of public toilets are well-ventilated with adequate water supply. This, claimed the statement, confirms “that the Swachh Bharat buzz is making a difference on ground with people clearly perceiving a change for the better”. Union Minister for Urban Development Venkaiah Naidu is expected to release the Swachh Bharat rankings of all cities based on their degree of cleanliness on Thursday.

“Survey results are very encouraging. Revealed major improvement in cleanliness in last one year. Swachh Bharat buzz is reflecting on ground,” Naidu said in a tweet on Tuesday. He added that more than the rankings, citizens’ perception and field reports have been more encouraging.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now