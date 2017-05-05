Swachh Survekshan 2017: Row over waste management plant hits Amritsar’s ranking

The BJP has ruled Amritsar Municipal Corporation for the past five years. The BJP has ruled Amritsar Municipal Corporation for the past five years.

THE POLITICAL row over the solid waste management plant (SWMP) has hit Amritsar city hard in the Swachh Survekshan 2017 ranking.

The holy city has failed in making any considerable improvement in the ranking for 3rd year in row. The 430th place among 476 cities in 2015 was the worst score by Amritsar. It improved in 2016 when Amritsar stood 49th among 73 cities. This year, the city is ranked 258th in 434 cities.

The BJP has ruled Amritsar Municipal Corporation for the past five years. Former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal wanted to construct the SWMP at Bhagtanwala locality of the city. But his own party MLA from Amritsar (South) Inderbir Singh Bolaria opposed the proposal and even quit the party over the issue.

He contested and won the 2017 Assembly election from the same seat on a Congress ticket and promised to not allow SWMP in Bhagtanwala. The city has no alternative site for SWMP.

Asked about where the city is lacking, city health officer Kanwar Ajay Singh said, “There are four major factors which has affected the ranking of Amritsar. The dispute over the SWMP affected us most. Because there could be no waste energy plant without SWMP and there are marks for energy waste plant.”

He said, “Secondly, we do not have computerised attendance system. There was high marks for making employees accountable in Swachh Bharat ranking and we missed out. Third, we don’t have a compost plant. There were separate marks for this plant. Fourth, we also lost marks because Amritsar has no construction material dump and it was another dent in ranking for city.

‘People should also play role in making Amritsar shine’

Amritsar Municipal Corporation Commissioner, Gurloveleen Singh Sidhu, said, “We are working hard. People should also play their role to make Amritsar shine. There is an attitude among the people that they want garbage out of their home but they will throw it here and there. We are hoping for better response from people.”

