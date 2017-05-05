Swachh Survekshan 2017: Jalandhar in free fall

The city produces 500 tonnes garbage daily, but there is no plant to process this huge amount of waste. The city produces 500 tonnes garbage daily, but there is no plant to process this huge amount of waste.

Jalandhar city, which features in the list of ‘smart cities’ from Punjab, suffered a major slip in its Swachh Survekshan 2017 ranking, dropping from 28th rank in 2015 to 233rd this time. Last time, Jalandhar along with Chandigarh was the only city from Punjab which was positioned among top 50 cities in the cleanliness survey.

The city’s garbage problem along with negative feed back from locals, lack of public toilets and open defecation are issues that led to its fall in the rankings.

Though the problems of garbage dumps, choked sewers, poor drinking water supply had existed earlier too, but this time the lack of a garbage processing unit and non-functional sewer water treatment plants led to an increase of filth all around the city. The city’s 50 million litre discharge (mld) Kala Sanghian drain Sewage Treatment Plant (STP), a Rs 2200-crore project, remains shut most of the time. The capacity of the STP was 25 mld, and was later increased to 50 mld to bear the load of effluents, but still untreated water is being released to the Kala Sanghian drain, a rain water rain.

The city produces 500 tonnes garbage daily, but there is no plant to process this huge amount of waste. A solid waste management plant for the city is yet to see the day of light.

Jalandhar has a requirement for around 45 public toilets, and still awaits money from the government to build 40 of these.

Mayor Sunil Jyoti said, “It is unfortunate our ranking has gone down. But so many things are in process and when they are completed, we will again improve our ranking. We are in big need of 40 to 45 public toilets, but still waiting for money, we do not have a garbage processing plant due to which we got negative public feedback this time…”

