Swachh Survekshan 2017: Indore is cleanest city in country

As per the Swachh Survekshan 2017 report, Indore has been declared as the cleanest city in India among 434 cities surveyed for the government cleanliness ranking. Union Home Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday released the Swachh Survekshan 2017 report. Madhya Pradesh’s capital — Bhopal — stood second on the list. Mysuru, which had topped the list in 2016, came fifth this year.

