Swachh Survekshan 2017: In a big leap from 2015, Ludhiana ranks at 140

A garbage dump near Jawahar camp in Ludhiana Thursday.

Of the three cities in Punjab being developed as smart cities, Ludhiana has secured the highest rank in the Swachh Survekshan 2017 survey in the country conducted by Union Ministry of Urban Development, but failed to make it to the top 100 clean cities in the country.

Ranked at 140 of the total 434 cities surveyed in the country, Ludhiana is way ahead of Jalandhar (233) and Amritsar (258). In 2015, when Swachh Bharat rankings were first released, Ludhiana had 381 of 476 cities. In 2016, when only 73 cities were surveyed, Ludhiana was ranked 34.

No city from Punjab has made it to top 100 list this time. SAS Nagar (Mohali), the cleanest city in Punjab, has been ranked 121. Ludhiana was the first and the only city from Punjab to have made it to the first list of cities under the Smart City project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Ludhiana while Jalandhar and Amritsar were included in the second list. Surabhi Malik, additional commissioner of Ludhiana Municipal Corporation, said, “Aim was to enter top 100 cities this year, but due to model code of conduct imposition, community toilets project was a bit delayed.”

“The survey team visited us in December-January when community/public toilet project was a bit delayed due to imposition of model code of conduct before Punjab polls. Also, we are aiming open defecation free status for Ludhiana by December this year. Around 600 community/public toilets are near completion too,” Malik said.

Ludhiana still has many uncovered garbage dumping points. “We have identified around 50 secondary dumping points which are still uncovered. MC House will be send a proposal to sanction funds to cover them. However, lifting of garbage from these points is 100 per cent and thus our solid waste management score improved,” said Malik.

