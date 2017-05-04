Swachh Survekshan 2017: Competition augers well for the country, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI File Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI File Photo)

After congratulating the top 10 cities which were rated the cleanest in the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said healthy competition augurs well for the country. The Swachh Bharat drive is prime minister’s pet project, which he announced in his Independence Day speech in 2014. The campaign was launched two months later. The government-commissioned survey, Swachh Survekshan 2017, was released by Union Urban Development Minister Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday, which rated 434 cities for cleanliness in January and February.

“Such healthy competition between cities for becoming cleaner augurs well for the nation,” PM Modi tweeted, adding, “#SwachhSurvekshan2017 offers an extensive picture on where our cities stand on cleanliness and the roadmap ahead.”

Yes. Such healthy competition between cities for becoming cleaner augurs well for the nation. #SwachhSurvekshan2017 http://t.co/h8lfByWAma — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2017

#SwachhSurvekshan2017 offers an extensive picture on where our cities stand on cleanliness and the roadmap ahead. http://t.co/EzfvYRTQdH — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 4, 2017

The cities are ranked on the basis of urban sanitation, public toilets, solid waste management including road sweeping and segregation at the source of waste collection. Naidu, who released the survey on Twitter, had said, “Happy to announce results of #SwachhSurvekshan2017 survey. I would call these results as ‘Citizens’ Verdict’ on sanitation in Urban areas!”

The top 10 ranked cities are Indore (Madhya Pradesh), Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Surat (Gujarat), Mysuru (Karnataka), Tiruchapally (Tamil Nadu), NDMC (National Capital Territory of Delhi), Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra), Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) and Vadodara (Gujarat) in this order.

West Bengal is the only state that opted out of being included in the survey.

Gujarat, as a state, has the highest number of clean cities (12) in the top 50, followed by Madhya Pradesh (11) and Andhra Pradesh (eight).

Naidu described Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh as the ‘movers and shakers’, as these cities have significantly improved their rankings from the results of the first survey conducted in 2014.

The lowest ranked are Gonda (Uttar Pradesh), Bhusawal (Maharashtra), Bagaha (Bihar), Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh), Katihar (Bihar), Bahraich (Uttar Pradesh), Muktsar (Punjab), Abohar (Punjab), Shahjahanpur (Uttar Pradesh) and Khurja (Uttar Pradesh) in this order. All the cities that were included in the survey have a population of over 1 lakh.

The highest number of Uttar Pradesh cities are ranked lowly (25) in the bottom bottom 50 cities, followed by Rajasthan (5) and Punjab (5), Maharashtra (2) and one each from Haryana, Karnataka and Lashadweep.

The 434 cities surveyed account for 60 per cent of the total urban population in India.

