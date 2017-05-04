Swachh Bharat rankings 2017: Here are the top 100 cities ranked on cleanliness

The top two cleanest cities in India — Indore and Bhopal — are in Madhya Pradesh while Gonda in Uttar Pradesh is the dirtiest city in India, according to the Swachh Survekshan 2017 report released by the government on Thursday in New Delhi. Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu announced the results while presenting the award to the top ranked cities. The Ministry of Urban Development had claimed that more than 80 per cent of the 18 lakh people surveyed across 434 towns and cities had given a positive response to the impact of Swachh Bharat Mission. “Happy to announce results of SwachhSurvekshan2017 survey. I would call these results as ‘Citizens’ Verdict’ on sanitation in Urban areas!” he tweeted.
Here are the top 100 cities according to the survey that was conducted among 434 towns and cities:
1 – Indore
2- Bhopal
3 – Vishakhapatnam
4 – Surat
5 – Mysore
6 – Trichirapilly
7 – NDMC (Delhi)
8 – Navi Mumbai
9 – Tirupati
10 – Vadodara
11 – Chandigarh
12 – Ujjain
13 – Pune
14 – Ahmedabad
15 – Ambikapur
16 – Coimbatore
17 – Khargone
18 – Rajkot
19 – Vijayawada
20 – Gandhinagar
21 – Jabalpur
22 – Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Hyderabad)
23 – Sagar
24 – Katni
25 – Navsari
26 – Vapi
27 – Gwalior
28 – Warangal
29 – Greater Mumbai
30 – Suryapet
31 – Tadi Patri
32 – Varanasi
33 – Bhavnagar
34 – Kalol
35 – Jamnagar
36 – Omkareshwar
37 – Kumbakonam
38 – Rewa
39 – Jetpur Navagadh
40 – Narasaraopeta
41 – Chas
42 – Erode
43 – Kakinada
44 – Tenali
45 – Siddhipeta
46 – Rajamundhry
47 – Shimla
48 – Ratlam
49 – Godhra
50 – Gangtok
Also read | Swachh Survekshan 2017: Indore cleanest city, Bhopal at no 2, Gonda dirtiest
51 – Singrauli
52 – Junagadh
53 – Chindwara
54 – Bhilai Nagar
55 – Sehore
56 – Shirdi
57 – Madurai
58 – Dewas
59 – Hoshangabad
60 – Bharuch
61 – Pithampur
62 – Tambaram
63 – Mangaluru
64 – Jamshedpur
65 – Karnal
66 – Dwaraka
67 – Gandhidham
68 – Tiruppur
69 – Nadiad
70 – Ongole
71 – Chittore
72 – Pimpri Chindwad
73 – Khandwa
74 – Mandsaur
75 – Satna
76 – Chandrapur
77 – Korba
78 – Betul
79 – Botad
80 – Nandyal
81 – Giridh
82 – Hosur
83 – Machilipatnam
84 – Vellankini
85 – Durg
86 – Eluru
87 – Bhimavaram
88 – Faridabad
89 – Ambarnath
90 – Panaji
91 – Hazaribagh
92 – Chattarpur
93 – Guntakal
94 – Bhubaneswar
95 – Palanpur
96 – Morbi
97 – Tadepallegudem
98 – Bhuj
99 – Mehsana
100 – Leh
For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now