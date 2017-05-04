Swachh Bharat rankings 2017: Here are the top 100 cities ranked on cleanliness

A Swacch Bharat graffiti is one among the 22 installations at the Lodhi Colony as part of the ongoing India Street Art festival 2016. (Source: Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal) A Swacch Bharat graffiti is one among the 22 installations at the Lodhi Colony as part of the ongoing India Street Art festival 2016. (Source: Express Photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

The top two cleanest cities in India — Indore and Bhopal — are in Madhya Pradesh while Gonda in Uttar Pradesh is the dirtiest city in India, according to the Swachh Survekshan 2017 report released by the government on Thursday in New Delhi. Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu announced the results while presenting the award to the top ranked cities. The Ministry of Urban Development had claimed that more than 80 per cent of the 18 lakh people surveyed across 434 towns and cities had given a positive response to the impact of Swachh Bharat Mission. “Happy to announce results of SwachhSurvekshan2017 survey. I would call these results as ‘Citizens’ Verdict’ on sanitation in Urban areas!” he tweeted.

Here are the top 100 cities according to the survey that was conducted among 434 towns and cities:

1 – Indore

2- Bhopal

3 – Vishakhapatnam

4 – Surat

5 – Mysore

6 – Trichirapilly

7 – NDMC (Delhi)

8 – Navi Mumbai

9 – Tirupati

10 – Vadodara

11 – Chandigarh

12 – Ujjain

13 – Pune

14 – Ahmedabad

15 – Ambikapur

16 – Coimbatore

17 – Khargone

18 – Rajkot

19 – Vijayawada

20 – Gandhinagar

21 – Jabalpur

22 – Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (Hyderabad)

23 – Sagar

24 – Katni

25 – Navsari

26 – Vapi

27 – Gwalior

28 – Warangal

29 – Greater Mumbai

30 – Suryapet

31 – Tadi Patri

32 – Varanasi

33 – Bhavnagar

34 – Kalol

35 – Jamnagar

36 – Omkareshwar

37 – Kumbakonam

38 – Rewa

39 – Jetpur Navagadh

40 – Narasaraopeta

41 – Chas

42 – Erode

43 – Kakinada

44 – Tenali

45 – Siddhipeta

46 – Rajamundhry

47 – Shimla

48 – Ratlam

49 – Godhra

50 – Gangtok

51 – Singrauli

52 – Junagadh

53 – Chindwara

54 – Bhilai Nagar

55 – Sehore

56 – Shirdi

57 – Madurai

58 – Dewas

59 – Hoshangabad

60 – Bharuch

61 – Pithampur

62 – Tambaram

63 – Mangaluru

64 – Jamshedpur

65 – Karnal

66 – Dwaraka

67 – Gandhidham

68 – Tiruppur

69 – Nadiad

70 – Ongole

71 – Chittore

72 – Pimpri Chindwad

73 – Khandwa

74 – Mandsaur

75 – Satna

76 – Chandrapur

77 – Korba

78 – Betul

79 – Botad

80 – Nandyal

81 – Giridh

82 – Hosur

83 – Machilipatnam

84 – Vellankini

85 – Durg

86 – Eluru

87 – Bhimavaram

88 – Faridabad

89 – Ambarnath

90 – Panaji

91 – Hazaribagh

92 – Chattarpur

93 – Guntakal

94 – Bhubaneswar

95 – Palanpur

96 – Morbi

97 – Tadepallegudem

98 – Bhuj

99 – Mehsana

100 – Leh

