Swachh Bharat an opportunity to turn waste into energy: PM Modi

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express/Prem Nath Pandey) President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Sunday. (Express/Prem Nath Pandey)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said big business houses have started participating in the Swachh Bharat mission as they see an opportunity in turning waste into energy. Speaking at an event to celebrate 90 years of the Essel Group, Modi said the group’s expansion into social entrepreneurship reflects a growing business opportunity as well.

“Yeh baat baniya hi samajh sakta hai ki issme bhi kamai hai, (Only a Baniya can understand that there is money to be made in social entrepreneurship),” Modi said in a lighter vein, while taking note of the group’s plans to start waste-to-energy plants across the country.

The chairman of Essel/Zee Group and a Rajya Sabha member, Subhash Chandra, highlighted the group’s plans to expand its waste-to-energy plants and starting the DSC Foundation by committing Rs 5,000 crore to promote employment generating businesses. He also officially inaugurated the group’s English news channel WION. “This channel, which is already running, is distinct from other channels as it presents the India perspective to the global audience,” Chandra said at the event.

At the same event, President Pranab Mukherjee said media must maintain “objectivity” as it is essential. Taking note of Zee group’s new channel, Mukherjee said even though news can be different but “truthfulness and accuracy is essential.” Being “anti-establishment is the fashion of the day” among media, but it also makes a positive contribution to the country, Mukherjee noted. He stressed that media must take note of the “positivity in the society.”

Prime Minister Modi lauded the group’s initiative of DSC Foundation, saying it will create a cobweb of employers in the future, as the foundation expects its beneficiaries to, in turn, give back a portion of their future profits for the benefit of the society. Chandra said his family and his brothers have committed

Rs 5,000 crore of their family wealth to the foundation. The Essel group also launched a initiative called Sarathi, wherein people could call in with their problems in the field of education and health, among others, and get them resolved. Modi asked the ‘soil-to-satellite’ group to expand Ekal Vidyalayas in the country from the present 42,000 to 1 lakh. These are one-teacher, one-school structures to educate people in rural hinterlands and tribal belts across the country. The corporate group also launched the Zee Family Business Awards on Sunday, which will be given to family-run businesses.

