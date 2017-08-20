No toilet in tribal’s house where Amit Shah had lunch, says Congress

BJP National President Amit Shah with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan. (Source: PTI Photo) BJP National President Amit Shah with Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president Nand Kumar Singh Chouhan. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Congress on Sunday said the BJP’s tribal worker at whose house party chief Amit Shah had lunch does not have a toilet which it alleged exposed the “hollow” claims of development. Congress’ allegation came hours after Shah, flanked by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state party president Nandkumar Chauhan, had daal-baati, baigan bharta, Kadi-chaval and sweets during lunch at Kamal Singh Uike’s house in Sevania-Gaud area near here.

Chief spokesperson of the MP Congress, K K Mishra said that the visit of Shah to the Uike’s house has bared Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-hyped ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, Ajay Singh said, Shah, who had on Saturday praised the chief minister for doing an excellent job in all fields including Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, on Sunday got the first hand feel of the “hollow development” at the Uike’s house, which does not have a toilet.

According to the acquaintances of Uike (39), his family of nine members goes out to address the nature’s call and that they had filed an application with the Bhopal Municipal Corporation for the construction of a toilet some months ago.

When contacted, Mayor Alok Sharma said that he has sought information from the municipal commissioner whether Uike had applied for the construction of the toilet at his place.

Additional Municipal Commissioner and the corporation’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan in-charge, M P Singh, told PTI that they have rushed a team to Uike’s house for verification after coming to know that his place does not have a toilet.

BJP media in-charge Lokendra Parashar said the matter (of not having toilet) had come to the state government’s notice and it would be constructed at the Uike’s house soon.

