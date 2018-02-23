Swachh Bharat Abhiyan mascot Kunwar Bai passes away at 106

Kunwar Bai had sold-off her 8-10 goats to build two toilets at her home. (Photo: Twitter/ANI) Kunwar Bai had sold-off her 8-10 goats to build two toilets at her home. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

Kunwar Bai, who was felicitated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her efforts to make her village open defecation free in Chhattisgarh’s Rajandgaon district and was chosen as the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan mascot in 2016, passed away at the age of 106 on Friday.

Kunwar Bai had sold-off her 8-10 goats to build two toilets at her home. She was felicitated from Kotabharri village of Dhamtari during the launch of ‘Rurban Mission’ at Kurrubhat village in the state’s Naxal-hit district. Two development blocks – Ambagarh Chowki and Chhuriya – of Rajnandgaon were also declared open defecation free by the PM during the programme.

“An elderly woman of 104 years who stays in a remote village, does not watch TV or read papers, but the message of building toilets under clean India mission somehow reached her. She sold off her goats to build toilet at home and also encouraged others from the village to build,” PM Modi had said.

He added, “I would like to tell media that you don’t cover me but spread the story of this woman all over the country.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App