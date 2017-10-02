Swachh Bharat Abhiyan completes three years: Top 10 quotes from PM Narendra Modi’s speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Swachh Bharat Diwas function in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Swachh Bharat Diwas function in New Delhi on Monday. (Source: PTI Photo)

The Swachh Bharat Mission launched by Prime MInister Narendra Modi completed three years on Monday. To mark the occasion, Modi addressed a gathering at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi and concluded the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ fortnight. The initiative was launched on Gandhi Jayanti in 2014.

Here are the top 10 quotes from PM Modi’s speech:

The dream of swacchata cannot be achieved even if 100 Mahatma Gandhis or 1,000 Narendra Modis or even all the CMs and governments come together, but if 125 crore Indians come together that dream can be easily fulfilled. Despite criticism from the media and other entities, we remained dedicated towards the swacchata mission because we believe the path shown by Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi) can never be wrong. There is a general agreement among us all that there should be cleanliness, but the only gap that remains is — who will do it? By the end of five years of the government, media will start showing you images of those people who were running away from Swacchata. The Swachhata Abhiyan now does not belong to Bapu, central government, state governments or civic bodies, today Swachhata Abhiyan has become a mission for the common man of this country. The success of the Swachh Bharat Mission is not mine, I don’t claim this success, it belongs to the people. A positive competitive atmosphere has been created in the country where cities are competing to be ranked on top on the cleanliness index. If society contributes to the initiatives of the government we can achieve the highest levels of education as well with the same teachers and infrastructures that are being developed. Without the societal contribution, nothing is possible. If we work together the dream of Swachh Baharat is possible, and Indians have shown that in last three years. Let’s not put matters of social development in the political arena, instead, let’s work with a collective responsibility, change will surely take place.

