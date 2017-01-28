Audi SUV rams into auto in Ghaziabad, 4 dead

Collision between Audi and an auto caused death of four passengers. (ANI) Collision between Audi and an auto caused death of four passengers. (ANI)

Four people were killed after an Audi SUV rammed into a three-wheeler in Ghaziabad district of Uttar Pradesh late night on Friday. The incident took place in Indirapuram area near Gaur Green city of Ghaziabad. According to news agency ANI, four passengers in the auto could not survive, but the two passengers in the car were saved by the airbags. As per reports, three out of four victims were from Kanpur.

According to figures released by the government in June 2016, more than 140,000 people were killed on roads in India in the year 2015.

More details are awaited on the accident.



