Sutlej-Yamuna link: SC asks Centre, states to finalise talks soon

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre and governments of Haryana and Punjab to finalise their talks on construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal “as soon as can be”. “Try to finish it as soon as it can be. It is an execution of a decree passed by this court. It is the duty of every citizen to obey it,” a bench led by Justice P C Ghose told the counsel for the parties after the court was informed that a meeting has been scheduled for April 20 to resolve the matter.

Representing the central government, Solicitor-General Ranjit Kumar submitted that a meeting has been called “at the highest level” on April 20 since the government is very keen to find a solution.

“If it is settled, it’s okay. If it’s not, we will hear and decide it,” replied the bench, adding that the court was not in favour of shutting the door to an amicable solution, but the matter would have to be heard on merits on April 27 if it is not resolved through talks. The bench posted the matter for hearing on April 27.

