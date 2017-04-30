Sutlej-Yamuna Link row: Will stop Punjab govt vehicles, buses from entering Haryana, says Abhay Singh Chautala 

Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala (File Photo) Senior INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala (File Photo)

To protest against Haryana not getting its share of water from the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) will stop buses and government vehicles of Punjab from entering Ambala on July 10. Also, instead of holding protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, the party will start a series of protests from May 1 at the district level in Haryana. The decisions were taken in a meeting of the state executive of INLD held in Chandigarh Saturday. Leaders of Opposition in Haryana Vidhan Sabha, INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala said that the party will hold a symbolic protest at the Punjab-Haryana border at Ambala.

“The youth wing of the INLD will stop buses and government vehicles from entering Haryana. If any MLA, MP or even the Chief Minister of Punjab wants to cross we will stop them. However, general public will not be inconvenienced. We will allow them to pass after apprising them of the problems that Haryana is facing due to non-release of water,” he said. Chautala added that the Punjab government has been issuing statements that they will not let a drop of water into Haryana. He said that the government is not even abiding by the decision of the Supreme Court. Even the BJP has assured Punjab government of help, he said.

INLD had in February this year held a protest near the Shambhu barrier in Ambala. The party has been holding protest at Jantar Mantar as well. It was decided in the meeting today that the protests will be held at district-level from May 1. The protestors will submit memorandum to the district administration seeking completion of the SYL canal. Chautala further said that the party has passed a resolution to condemn Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He said that the CM had gone alone to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi despite a decision that an all-party delegation should meet him over the issue of SYL.

The INLD passed a resolution seeking adequate power and water supply for the farmers. The party leaders condemned the decision of the Haryana government that power supply to areas where line losses are more will be reduced. Chautala also said that the compensation of Rs 12,000 per acre announced by the government for farmers who lost their standing wheat crop due to fire was not enough. He said it should be Rs 25,000 per acre.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now