Maintain status quo on SYL issue: Centre to Punjab, Haryana

The Centre has asked the Punjab and the Haryana governments to maintain “status quo” on the SYL canal issue and ensure law and order in their respective states. The move comes after Haryana’s main Opposition party INLD threatened to start digging the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal on the Punjab-Haryana border on February 23.

“We have asked Punjab and Haryana to maintain utmost caution and ensure that no violence takes place anywhere in their respective states. We have also asked the two states to maintain status quo on the SYL canal case as directed by the Supreme Court,” a Home Ministry official said.

The Supreme Court is expected to resume hearing on the SYL Canal issue, where the Punjab government is likely to file a response to the Haryana government’s allegations that the state had violated a court order to maintain status quo.

Punjab had denotified the area for returning to farmers, a move put on hold by the apex court. The SYL issue was one of the key issues in the recently-concluded Punjab assembly elections.

The Home Ministry has already provided paramilitary forces to the two states and assured them to provide more if required.