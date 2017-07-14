Suspicious white powder found in Uttar Pradesh Asssembly, CM Yogi Adityanath calls high-level meeting

Security personnel have reached the Uttar Pradesh Assembly after suspicious white powder was found under MLA Manoj Pandey’s seat. (Source: ANI) Security personnel have reached the Uttar Pradesh Assembly after suspicious white powder was found under MLA Manoj Pandey’s seat. (Source: ANI)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called a high-level meeting Friday morning after a packet containing white powder was found inside the Assembly during the ongoing session on Thursday. Weighing around 60 gm, the packet was reportedly found under the seat of Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Pandey.

Security officials had reached the Assembly soon after and recovered the packet whose contents were then sent to a forensic laboratory for tests. There are unconfirmed reports that the powder has been identified as an explosive.

Additional security forces have been deployed on the Assembly premises. The Assembly session began this week in which the Adityanath-led BJP government presented its first budget.

