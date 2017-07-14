Latest News
  • Suspicious white powder found in Uttar Pradesh Asssembly, CM Yogi Adityanath calls high-level meeting

Suspicious white powder found in Uttar Pradesh Asssembly, CM Yogi Adityanath calls high-level meeting

Weighing around 60 gm, the suspicious white powder was found under the seat of Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Pandey on Thursday morning. 

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 14, 2017 10:50 am
Yogi adityanath, Uttar pradesh assembly suspicious white powder found, White powder found under Manoj Pandey's seat, India news, National news, latest news Security personnel have reached the Uttar Pradesh Assembly after suspicious white powder was found under MLA Manoj Pandey’s seat. (Source: ANI)
Related News

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has called a high-level meeting Friday morning after a packet containing white powder was found inside the Assembly during the ongoing session on Thursday. Weighing around 60 gm, the packet was reportedly found under the seat of Samajwadi Party MLA Manoj Pandey.

Security officials had reached the Assembly soon after and recovered the packet whose contents were then sent to a forensic laboratory for tests. There are unconfirmed reports that the powder has been identified as an explosive.

Additional security forces have been deployed on the Assembly premises.  The Assembly session began this week in which the Adityanath-led BJP government presented its first budget.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Best of Express
Buzzing Now
Top News
Jul 14: Latest News