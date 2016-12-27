Suspicious movement in Kashmir Valley, forces open fire at two places

Security forces on Tuesday opened fire at two places in south Kashmir after noticing suspicious movement of people, police said. Security force personnel fired several rounds in the air at Jablipora in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district after noticing some suspicious movement of people in an orchard, a police official said.

However, no casualty was reported in the incident, he said. In another incident, security forces fired a few rounds after a three-wheeler ignored a signal to stop during checking at a mobile checkpoint in Lassipora of Pulwama district, the official said.

He said while the three-wheeler sped away, security forces have cordoned off the area and launched search operations.