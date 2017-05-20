Suspension of operation with militants a failure: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (PTI Photo) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh (PTI Photo)

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh today said that Suspension of Operation (SoO) with various militant groups in the state is a failure. The failure of the SoO is due to the ignorance of those in authority and security forces “were not serious in their undertakings, particularly as far as dialogues were concerned,” he said at a function here on the occasion of Anti-terrorism Day.

The SoO was signed by the Centre, Manipur government and two conglomerates of Kuki militant outfits – Kuki National Organisations (KNO) and United Peoples’ Front (UPF). The pact was first signed in 2008 and extended periodically.

The chief minister expressed concern over the frequent violation of agreements by militants and said many of them who are part of SoO roam at their will, do not stay in their designated camps and are not properly monitored.

Without proper rehabilitation packages and surrender policy it would be hard to contain militancy in the border state, he said and urged for better policies including provisions of better livelihood to ensure that normalcy returned in Manipur.

The programme concluded with a pledge by top police officers and civil officers to stand firm against terrorism of any sort.

