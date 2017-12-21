Suspension for hugging: Kerala school says it will speak to boy

(Illustration by Shyam Kumar Prasad) (Illustration by Shyam Kumar Prasad)

The St Thomas Central School, which suspended two students over hugging, on Wednesday sent a notice to the suspended boy for a discussion to end the matter. Suspended four months ago, the boy has been fighting to get back his right to education.

Mar Thoma Church Educational Society’s secretary Rajan Varghese said, “We have sent the boy and his parents a notice to discuss the suspension on January 3. There is no question of admitting him in the class as regular classes for 12th standard are already over. Hence he can only think about sitting for the 12th class exam of CBSE.”

Varghese said the management may allow him to sit for the final exam so that it would not spoil his future. Regarding re-admitting the girl, a student of Class XI, he said she was not on their rolls. “She had joined the school this year. However, she hadn’t paid tuition fees, which made her ineligible for attending class,” he said.

While upholding the student’s suspension, the Kerala high court last week urged the school management to take a balanced view, considering the fact that the boy has to write the Class XII final exam in March.

