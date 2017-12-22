MLAs want Virbhadra Singh as Congress Legislature Party leader, but leave decision to Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi and Virbhadra Singh in Mandi. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar) Rahul Gandhi and Virbhadra Singh in Mandi. (Express photo by Pradeep Kumar)

Putting up their strongest demand favouring incumbent Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh as Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader, the newly elected MLAs Friday adopted a single line resolution to authorise Congress president Rahul Gandhi for naming the new leader in the House.

Singh, however, did not attend the meeting. He has 18 MLAs in his camp while three others are more close to PCC president Sukhwinder Sukhu, a known Virbhadra Singh baiter.

Congress General secretary Sushil Shinde assured that sentiments of the majority MLAs favouring Virbhadra Singh will be conveyed to Congress president. “Rahul Gandhi will come to Shimla very soon and announce the name of the CLP leader”, he said.

Earlier in the day, at a Congress party meeting convened to analyse the reasons for the party’s defeat in the polls, several Congress candidates who had lost the poll, blamed CM Singh for their individual defeats.

Former Health minister Kaul Singh Thakur was among nearly a dozen defeated candidates who either passed the buck to Virbhadra Singh or his men.

Thakur, a senior Congress leader and chief ministerial post aspirant was defeated from his Drang constituency by the BJP’s Jawahar Thakur because a Congress rebel queered his pitch. He said Puran Chand, a party rebel, was funded and backed to defeat him.

Theog Congress candidate also accused party leaders and even raised finger at Virbhadra Singh.

Shinde held separate meeting with defeated candidates to know reasons for their defeat. He also assured that he would convey these to the party president in his report.

Shinde also asked the defeated candidates to put in writing their views as how they were defeated and who was responsible for this.

