Suspended TMC MP Kunal Ghosh wants probe against Mamata, challenges O’Brien

Suspended TMC MP Kunal Ghosh on Saturday demanded an independent inquiry into allegations of corruption against CM Mamata Banerjee. He also challenged party spokespeprson Derek O’Brien to a debate. Ghosh was formerly the CEO of Channel 10, the editor of Bengali newspapers Sangbad Pratidin and Sakalbela and also the head of the media unit of the Saradha group. The CBI arrested him in connection with the Saradha chit fund case. Ghosh had alleged Mamata’s “direct involvement” in the case and, according to CBI, may turn approver in the case.

The TMC pointed out that this coincided with the Centre’s “offer” of a membership to the Teleophone Advisory Committee for Calcutta district to Ghosh.

Derek O’Brien had dismissed the allegations against Mamata. But on Saturday, Ghosh said: “If O’Brien has the guts to sit across the table with me, then we should debate (on the issue).” He also invoked the Narada scam case, which is still being heard at the Calcutta High Court and asked, “Who will investigate the bribes that were taken?”

A senior TMC leader said, “The Centre would not recommend him (Ghosh) as a chairman of the committee unless there was some quid pro quo happening. Ghosh will attack Mamata directly, while the CBI will protect him. A deal has obviously taken place.”

As a member of the committee, Ghosh is to act as an “interface” between consumers and BSNL/MTNL. He will have tenure till November next year. There are also chances that Ghosh may become the chairman of the committee if no other MP is on the panel. But officials of the telecom department have maintained that this is “a routine measure available to all MPs”, while adding, “The call in the matter is taken ultimately by the PMO”.