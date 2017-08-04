Suspended Thane jail official booked for ‘misappropriating funds’

Man’s body found hanging in the toilet in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri police station. (Representational image) Man’s body found hanging in the toilet in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri police station. (Representational image)

Suspended Thane prison Superintendent Hiralal Jadhav has been booked for misappropriating official funds to buy fuel for his car and forcing the accounts department to file the expense as emergency funds. The alleged misappropriation came to light after the vigilance bureau of the state prison department audited the jail’s accounts. According to a complaint given by Jyotiram Pawar, an office superintendent at Thane prison, between April 2016 and June 2016, when Jadhav was serving as the prison’s SP, he once sent Wajid Shah, a driver working at the prison, to claim Rs 1,500 from the accounts department.

Pawar has said in his complaint that Jadhav wanted the money to buy fuel for his privately owned Maruti Swift Dzire. “When I told him that he could not use official money for his own expenses and that he could face departmental action, Jadhav ordered me to do what I was told and said he would handle any question raised during auditing,” Pawar has alleged. The police added that over the next two months, Jadhav sent three other drivers to the accounts office to claim similar amounts for fuel. Pawar claimed to have defied Jadhav’s instructions to enter his private expenses as departmental expenses, and instead noted the amounts in a rough cash book, the police said.

The police added that when Jadhav discovered this, he yelled at Pawar and ordered him to enter the fuel expenses under the head of emergency funds. According to the FIR filed at Thane Nagar police station, Jadhav is alleged to have claimed Rs 9,700 from the department’s accounts section and refused to return it in spite of repeated requests by Pawar.

Thereafter, when the prison department’s vigilance section examined the account books and asked Pawar about the emergency expenses, he confessed that Jadhav had diverted the money for his own use.

The prison department then decided to file an FIR against Jadhav. M V Dharmadhikari, senior inspector, Thane Nagar police station, said that a case was registered on Wednesday against Jadhav for criminal breach of trust by a public servant under section 408 of the Indian Penal Code. B K Upadhyay, Additional Director General of Police (Prisons), said a departmental inquiry has also been initiated against Jadhav, who was suspended last year for allegedly sexually harassing women prison staff. “He used official money for his personal use and did not return it. We have also initiated an inquiry for violation of service rules,” he said.

Despite several attempts, Jadhav could not be reached for comments.

