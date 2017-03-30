Suspended Nalanda University student rusticated, new VC appointed

The Nalanda International University on Thursday rusticated a student who was suspended on the charge of sexually harassing fellow students, while Sunaina Singh was appointed as the university’s new vice-chancellor.

A complaint against two students was received a month back alleging that they sexually harassed fellow students and one of them was suspended on Wednesday, while the other one was transferred to another hostel.

The suspended student has been rusticated from the university, the university’s Communication Director Smita Polite told PTI.

A group of students yesterday staged protest in front of vice-chancellor’s office alleging that the authorities were not taking action against the two accused students though the complaint was lodged a month back.

Meanwhile, Sunaina Singh, currently VC of the English and Foreign Languages University, Hyderabad, was appointed as new VC of Nalanda University, Polite said.

She said that the new VC was expected to take charge sometime in April.

Interim Vice Chancellor of the university Pankaj Mohan resigned last night taking “moral responsibility of the problems that the University experienced in the last three days”.

Though he did not mention the sexual harassment issue, but his sudden resignation was apparently in that context.

Some employees of the university met Mohan and expressed resentment over his resignation following the alleged incident of sexual harassment.

Chanchal Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister, also visited the University in the wake of the controversy and talked to students as well as the authorities, Polite said.

Chanchal Kumar is also a member of Governing board of the university.

She said normal academic activities was conducted today in the university.

Based on the vision of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, Nalanda International University came into existence on November 25, 2010 here in Bihar’s Nalanda district. The first academic session of the University started on September 1, 2014.

