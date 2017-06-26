Suspended home guard held with 5 kg marijuana in Ghaziabad

A suspended home guard constable, masquerading as a police sub-inspector, was on Monday arrested with five kg of marijuana from crossing republic trisection here, police said. Pankaj Sharma, a resident of Pratap Vihar Colony in Ghaziabad, was intercepted by crossing republic police outpost in-charge Prajant Tyagi. During checking of Sharma’s scooter, a bag stashed with five kg marijuana was found in it.

The suspended Home guard told police that he was on his way to deliver the marijuana consignment. Posing as a police sub-inspector, he used to extort money from people by threatening to send them behind the bars, the police said.

An FIR has been registered against Sharma on the charge of impersonating a public servant and under section of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, they said, adding he has been sent to jail.

