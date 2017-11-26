Suspended Gorakhpur’s BRD doctor cleared of graft charges

Pediatric Department Head Dr Kafeel Khan Express file photo Pediatric Department Head Dr Kafeel Khan Express file photo

Suspended paediatrician at Gorakhpur’s BRD Medical College and Hospital (BMCH), Dr Kafeel Khan, has been cleared of corruption charges after police failed to find any evidence. Dr Khan is one of the nine people arrested after a spate of child deaths, allegedly due to lack of oxygen and other medical reasons, at the hospital in August this year.

After receiving prosecution sanction from the state government, police chargesheeted him and former BMCH principal Dr Rajiv Mishra under various sections of the IPC, including criminal conspiracy and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Gorakhpur SSP Satyarth Aniruddha Pankaj said Dr Khan has not been chargesheeted under Prevention of Corruption Act and the Information Technology Act. However, he has been chargesheeted under IPC sections 409, 308 and 120-B.

Dr Mishra, in addition to the same charges, is also accused under Prevention of Corruption Act.

On October 27 police had filed chargesheet against six other suspended BMCH staff, including Dr Rajiv Mishra’s wife Dr Purnima, and Manish Bhandari, proprietor of Pushpa Sales Private Limited that had won the contract to supply liquid oxygen. They were chargesheeted under IPC Sections 308 and 120-B, and Prevention of Corruption Act. All accused are lodged in Gorakhpur jail.

Two days ago, the Food Safety and Drug Administration also filed a complaint in a Lucknow court against Pushpa Sales Private Limited for allegedly supplying medical oxygen without a wholesale license.

Meanwhile, a retired BMCH principal is now under investigation over awarding the contract to Pushpa Sales Private Limited in 2014.

Dr Komal Prasad Kushwaha headed BMCH from 2012 till his retirement in 2015.

Kushwaha, however, claimed that all norms were followed in awarding the contract and the police have not questioned him in this regard so far. “Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) team had audited records of 2014-15 and 2015-16 and did not find any wrongdoing,” he said, adding that the tender committee was nominated by then District Magistrate of Gorakhpur.

